Iowa State Bank Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,251. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,944.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

