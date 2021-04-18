Iowa State Bank Sells 1,036 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,021. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.95. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

