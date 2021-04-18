IQ.cash (IQ) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $447,621.27 and $88,448.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00280330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00028790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.51 or 0.00728424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,739.54 or 0.99468007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.95 or 0.00871190 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

