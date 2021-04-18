iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,774,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in iQIYI by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 29,929,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,155,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

