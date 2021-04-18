Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Lessened by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,821. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

