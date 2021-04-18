iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 579,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.