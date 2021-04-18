iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 5.8% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,335,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,589,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 350,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,537,000 after buying an additional 152,803 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,677 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90.

