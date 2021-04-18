iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 277.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,948. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85.

