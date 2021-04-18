iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,580,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.