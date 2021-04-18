iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.13 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

