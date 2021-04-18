iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,600 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,631,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 199,774 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

