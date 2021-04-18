iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

