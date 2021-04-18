iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Position Increased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

