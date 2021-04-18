Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

