Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 0.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. The company had a trading volume of 624,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $159.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.