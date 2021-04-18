Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.72 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobsen Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $492.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,905. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.36 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.