Jacobsen Capital Management Increases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in IAA were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 337,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in IAA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in IAA by 20.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 226,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on IAA. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,364. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.