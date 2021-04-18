Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JOF opened at $9.47 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

