Jarvis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $878,350.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $878,350.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

