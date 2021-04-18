Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.