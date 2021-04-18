Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

