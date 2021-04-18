Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.68.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.30 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

