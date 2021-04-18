JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 494,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,474. JFrog has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.23.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after buying an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JFrog by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 216,877 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

