Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Given New $9.25 Price Target at Roth Capital

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $5.75 to $9.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jiayin Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

JFIN opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $320.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

