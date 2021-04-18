Joanna Coles Sells 2,201 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82.

NYSE SNAP opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.