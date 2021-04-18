JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 424,530 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 329.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.46% of Caleres worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 83,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $24.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,080 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

