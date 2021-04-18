JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 67 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

