JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 347 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

