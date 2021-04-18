JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Overstock.com worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 75.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Overstock.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Overstock.com by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

