JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.21 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $761.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

