JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $81.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

