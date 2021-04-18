JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APEMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aperam presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Aperam has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $2.5166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

