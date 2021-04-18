JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 140,549 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of The Carlyle Group worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

CG stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 35,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,301,935.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 843,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,881,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

