JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 265,921 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

