JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 706,087 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Dropbox worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBX opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.