KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Update

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 15th total of 485,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.37. 77,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $49.71.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

