KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.3 days.

Shares of KBCSF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.15. 757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

