Kebab Token Price Tops $2.08 on Major Exchanges (KEBAB)

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded down 41.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Kebab Token has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1,178.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00276840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00715532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,434.41 or 0.99694610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00841822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance.

