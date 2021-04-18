Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,551 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.43% of Kelly Services worth $60,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

