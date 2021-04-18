Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.01. 4,947,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,927. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

