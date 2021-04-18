KeyCorp Cuts Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $22.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.46.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.