KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

