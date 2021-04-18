KG&L Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,374 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

