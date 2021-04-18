Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.41, with a volume of 18244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

