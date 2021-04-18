Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNSL. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of KNSL opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.04 and a 200-day moving average of $199.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.