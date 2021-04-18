Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Upgraded at TD Securities

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$72.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$77.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KL. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$47.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.