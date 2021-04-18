Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 9036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 49.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 427,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 141,267 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

