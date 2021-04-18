Krios 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $577.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $577.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.09 or 0.00240699 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

