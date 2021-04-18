Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Purchases $95,490.00 in Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $328.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Landec by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.