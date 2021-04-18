LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €71.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.13 ($78.98).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €63.16 ($74.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of €63.24 and a 200-day moving average of €58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €40.14 ($47.22) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

